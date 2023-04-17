Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.58 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

