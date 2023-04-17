Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $210,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

