Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $491.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

