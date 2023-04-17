Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.