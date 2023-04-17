Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.