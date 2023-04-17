ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.75 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

ViewRay Trading Down 29.0 %

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

