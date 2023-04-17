Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Plans Dividend of $0.63

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vinci Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Vinci alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.