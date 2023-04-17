Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

