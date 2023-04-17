Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V stock opened at $234.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

