Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $459,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

