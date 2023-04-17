VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

NYSE VMW opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

