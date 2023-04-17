Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

