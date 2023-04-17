Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

