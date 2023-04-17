Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 239,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

