Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $31.66 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

