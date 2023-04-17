Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WTFC stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

