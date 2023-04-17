Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WDAY stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.74.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

