XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 1.7 %

XBIT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

