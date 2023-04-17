Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $145.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.88 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

