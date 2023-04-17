Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,158 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $195.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.