Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Price Performance
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
