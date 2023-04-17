Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

