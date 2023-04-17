Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,574 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

JCI stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

