Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,616 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

