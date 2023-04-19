18,306 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 482,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

