3,208 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $5,051,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

