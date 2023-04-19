3,331 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDE stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.