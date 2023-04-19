370,885 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.3 %

BN opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

