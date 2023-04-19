Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 590,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 664,696 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $15.60.

Abcam Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abcam by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 73.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 3,054.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

