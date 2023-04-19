Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,468.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

