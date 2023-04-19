AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

