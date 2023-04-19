Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,214.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,214.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $700,981 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

