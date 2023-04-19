Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.91. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3,749,544 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQN. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.50%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

