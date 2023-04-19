Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in March

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,869.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,869.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

