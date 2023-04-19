Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

