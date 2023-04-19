Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 9th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,666 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

