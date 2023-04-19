Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9,124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,411 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $4,818,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 13,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

