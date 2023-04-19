Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

