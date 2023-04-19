Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Ameren worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.55.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

