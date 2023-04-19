Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.35

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 41301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,293 shares of company stock worth $2,044,632. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

