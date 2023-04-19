Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.35. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 105,408 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.