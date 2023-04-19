Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.35. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 105,408 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
