Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 44.0% in March

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

