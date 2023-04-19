Atria Investments Inc Acquires New Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

