Atria Investments Inc Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,627,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

