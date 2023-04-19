Atria Investments Inc Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

