Atria Investments Inc Has $1.80 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

