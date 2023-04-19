Atria Investments Inc Has $1.89 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Exponent by 209.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Exponent by 16.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

