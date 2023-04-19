Atria Investments Inc Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

