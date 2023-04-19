Atria Investments Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VDE opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.