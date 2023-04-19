Atria Investments Inc Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.94) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,700 ($21.04) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

