Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.45% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

